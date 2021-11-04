No. 9 Michigan aims to bounce back vs. Indiana
By The Associated Press
The Wolverines are trying to recover from their late collapse to in-state rival Michigan State and remain in the Big Ten title hunt. Michigan gave away a 16-point, second-half lead to the Spartans while suffering its first loss this season. The Hoosiers started this season with Big Ten title hopes. They still haven’t won a conference game and another loss Saturday could end their hopes of making a third consecutive bowl game.
