Pulisic returns, Dest out, Scally called up for US-Mexico
CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Pulisic is back on the roster for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Mexico next week after recovering from a sprained ankle, and defender Sergiño Dest will miss the match because of a back injury. Joe Scally, an 18-year-old defender who has become a starter for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season, was the lone first-time callup on the 25-man roster for qualifiers against Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati and at Jamaica four days later. Defenders Sam Vines and Reggie Cannon were added along with forward Jesús Ferreira.
