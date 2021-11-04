Reds’ Castellanos opts out of contract, becomes free agent

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds say star outfield Nick Castellanos has exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is now a free agent. The Reds right fielder opted out of the final two years and $34 million remaining on his deal after having the best season of his nine-year career. The 29-year-old Castellanos was a first-time All-Star in 2021. He batted .309 with 34 home runs and led the Reds with 100 RBIs. Castellanos enters a crowded free agent pool that includes former MVPs Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant.