Report: Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns sent a statement on Thursday strongly denying a report that owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure in charge of the franchise. ESPN says it talked to current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record. Sarver said in Thursday’s statement that he would “entirely welcome an impartial NBA investigation.” The Suns had previously issued a preemptive statement on Oct. 22 calling any forthcoming allegations “completely baseless claims.”