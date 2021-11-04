Tennessee probe done, won’t self-impose postseason bowl ban

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

Tennessee won’t self-impose a postseason bowl ban after wrapping up its investigation into the recruiting issues that led to the firing of football coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others in January. The university cited NCAA bylaws for preventing it from sharing details of what it found. It issued a statement saying it will hold itself accountable considering the violations and its prompt investigation, personnel moves and new recruiting environment. Tennessee says it won’t impose a bowl ban to protect the rights of innocent athletes. First-year coach Josh Heupel has the Vols at 4-4 with bowl eligibility possible with four games remaining.