US goalkeeper Steffen extends Man City contract until 2025

Manchester City’s American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has signed a contract extension tying him to the club until the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old United States international joined City from Columbus Crew in 2019 and spent a year on loan in Germany at Fortuna Dusseldorf before being part of the squad that won the Premier League and League Cup last season. Steffen says “this is a fantastic moment me. Steffen has played 24 games for the U.S. and helped the team win the CONCACAF Nations League in June.

