Wolff builds early lead and ties career-best 61 at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Matthew Wolff is coming off a three-week break and it’s like he never went away. Following his runner-up finish in Las Vegas, he returned with a 61 at Mayakoba to match his career best on the PGA Tour. It also gave Wolff a two-shot lead among early starters in the World Wide Technology Championship. El Camaleon maybe isn’t the best fit for Wolff and his athletic power. He hit only one driver. But he says when he’s comfortable over the shots, it doesn’t matter what course he’s playing. Chris Kirk opened his round with an ace and shot 64.