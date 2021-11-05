Belgium’s Hendrickx wins short program at ISU GP in Turin

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was the surprise winner of the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy. Hendrickx compiled a personal-best score of 73.52 points while skating to “Caruso.” Russians Maiia Khromykh and Anna Shcherbakova placed second and third. Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France led the rhythm dance ahead of Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the Russian pair of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin. The event was originally scheduled for Chongqing, China but was moved to Italy due to travel restrictions and other issues related to the pandemic.