Bertasio holds 2-shot lead after 2nd round in Portugal

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Nino Bertasio has carded a 2-under 69 to hold a two-shot lead after the second round of the Portugal Masters. The Italian hit three birdies at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to go with one bogey. It came a day after he shot a 61 for the lowest European Tour round of his career. Bertasio entered the day with a four-shot lead but saw it halved with Adri Arnaus, Lucas Bjerregaard, Matthieu Pavon and Thomas Pieters all two strokes back heading into the weekend. Bertasio is seeking his first win after nine top-10 finishes in six seasons on the tour.