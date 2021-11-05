Connor, Ehlers led Jets to 5-1 win over Blackhawks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and had an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1. Paul Stastny, Neal Pionk and Dominic Toninato also scored in Winnipeg’s fourth straight home win. Andrew Copp assisted on three goals for the Jets, who have posted their best start to a regular season (6-2-2) in the team’s modern era. Eric Comrie stopped 16 shots. MacKenzie Entwistle scored short-handed in the third period for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves. The Blackhawks have lost 11 of their first 12 games (1-9-2).