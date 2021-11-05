Dusty Baker gets contract from Houston Astros for 2022

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker will return as manager of the Houston Astros for a third season after agreeing to a one-year contract with the AL champions. Baker took over from AJ Hinch, who was suspended by MLB for his role in the team’s sign stealing and then fired. The Astros lost to Tampa Bay in the 2020 AL Championship Series and to Atlanta in this year’s six-game World Series. The 72-year-old Baker has never won a World Series title as a manager. He has 1,987 regular-season wins as a manager.