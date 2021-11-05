G Carey Price to rejoin Montreal Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price is preparing to return to the Montreal Canadiens. The superstar goalie will rejoin the team on Monday. Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme says Price will meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward. Price voluntarily entered the NHL’s player assistance program on Oct. 7. The assistance program, jointly run by the league and the NHL Players’ Association, helps players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.