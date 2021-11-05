German soccer game called off after 18 virus cases at club

SANDHAUSEN, Germany (AP) — A German second-division soccer game has been postponed after one of the clubs reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus among players and staff. The league says Sandhausen doesn’t have enough players available for the game to go ahead as scheduled on Sunday. Sandhausen says players came forward with symptoms similar to a cold and subsequently 12 players and six staff members tested positive for the virus. They are all in isolation. Sandhausen says it is “doubtful” whether Sunday’s game at St. Pauli could go ahead.