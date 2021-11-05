Gio Reyna hit by injury setbacks at Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose says attacking midfielder Gio Reyna faces a longer-than-expected time on the sidelines after complications with his thigh injury. Reyna hasn’t played since hurting his hamstring while representing the United States against El Salvador on Sept. 3. Rose says a tendon and nerves were also affected. He says he can’t predict with certainty when Reyna will be able to train with the Dortmund team. That may not happen this year.