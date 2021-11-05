Jordan Poole scores 26 points, Warriors rout Pelicans 126-85

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 26 points, Stephen Curry had 19 and the Golden State Warriors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 126-85 on Friday night to improve to 7-1. Gary Payton II added 17 points and the Warriors broke it open with a 34-point third quarter. They’re off to their best start since opening 10-1 in 2018-19. Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points for the Pelicans. They dropped to 1-9 as they start the season without injured star forward Zion Williamson. Golden State has won 15 of its past 17 against New Orleans in the Bay Area.