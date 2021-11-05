Mercedes tops Red Bull in 1st practice for Mexican GP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mercedes posted the fastest laps in Friday’s first practice ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas was 0.076 seconds quicker than Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton trails Max Verstappen by 12 points in the championship with five races left. Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez were third and fourth. Formula One returned to Mexico City after canceling the race in 2020 because of the pandemic.