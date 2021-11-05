Oregon’s Thibodeaux commands attention from opponents, NFL

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Opponents of the Oregon Ducks are keying in on defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, including Washington coach Jimmy Lake, who called Thibodeaux a “game-wrecker.” Seventh-ranked Oregon visits the Huskies on Saturday after earning the No. 4 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of the season. But it’s not just opponents paying attention to Thibodeaux. He is getting attention from the NFL, too. He is expected to be a top pick in the draft next year if he decides to got pro.