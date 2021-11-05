Packers’ Jordan Love prepared to step in for absent Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love went from preparing to back up Aaron Rodgers to knowing he’ll start this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. The second-year player will get his first career start on Sunday at Kansas City because Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Love says he’s confident in his abilities. He got plenty of reps for the Packers during offseason workouts, which Rodgers skipped. Now he will have an offensive game plan tailored to his strengths. He’ll also have some key players returning from injury to help him.