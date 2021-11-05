Sharks send promising rookie Eklund back to Sweden

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have reassigned promising rookie forward William Eklund to his club team in Sweden to delay the start of his entry contract for one season. The 19-year-old Eklund was San Jose’s seventh pick in the draft this year and quickly showed signs of why the Sharks believe he will be a foundation piece for the future. Eklund had four assists in nine games and didn’t look overmatched in his first stint in the NHL. But the Sharks still opted to send him back to Djurgardens IF in Sweden before he played his 10th game, which would have triggered the first year of his three-year entry contract.