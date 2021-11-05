Winless Lions drawing comparisons to their 0-16 team in 2008

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

The winless Detroit Lions are drawing comparisons to their 0-16 team in 2008. Only one thing is for sure: Detroit will not lose this week. The Lions have a bye and return to play at Pittsburgh on Nov. 14. Defensive end Nick Williams says the players need to get away from the game to refocus and refuel. Williams said players need to think about what they want be known as in the later part of the season when they return.