With Domi in COVID-19 protocol, Blue Jackets now lose Laine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without key forwards Patrik Laine and Max Domi for Saturday’s game against Colorado. The team says the 23-year-old Laine will miss four to six weeks with an oblique strain after he got hurt during Wednesday’s overtime win at Colorado. Tests showed the positive result for Domi after the Blue Jackets’ overtime win at New Jersey on Sunday, and he was left behind for quarantine there.