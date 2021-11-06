Alabama A&M airs it out, tops Mississippi Valley State 42-14

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, Odieu Hilaire threw for a TD and caught a pass for another, and Alabama A&M rolled past Mississippi Valley State 42-14 . Hilaire, a wide receiver, opened the scoring with a 48-yard pass to Dee Anderson then Glass threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter for a 28-7 halftime lead for the Bulldogs. Hilaire caught three passes for 20 yards, ran once for 7 yards and had the one pass completion for 48 yards. The Bulldogs had 405 yards passing, with Glass going 25 of 35 for 332 yards.