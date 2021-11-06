Alexander’s 2 TDs lead Portland State by Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Davis Alexander passed for 299 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for a score to help Portland State beat Weber State 30-18. Malik Walker sealed it with a 39-yard touchdown with under two minutes to play. Alexander completed 29-of-42 passes for Portland State. Nate Bennett caught nine passes for 83 yards, Darien Chase added 79 yards receiving and a score and Walker finished with 51 yards. Bronson Barron passed for 174 yards for Weber State. Creyton Cooper had seven carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and Rashid Shaheed caught seven passes for 90 yards.