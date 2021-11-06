Another close one: Miami rallies, beats Georgia Tech 33-30

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw three touchdown passes, Charleston Rambo had 210 receiving yards to nearly break the Miami single-game record and the Hurricanes continued their second-half surge with a 33-30 win over Georgia Tech. Van Dyke completed 22 of 34 passes for 389 yards. Rambo had seven catches, falling just 10 yards shy of matching the Miami record of 220 yards set by Eddie Brown in 1984. Jaylan Knighton ran for a career-best 162 yards and a score for Miami. Jeff Sims threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech.