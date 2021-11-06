Bethune-Cookman secures first win in beating Alcorn State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Shannon Patrick threw for a pair of touchdowns and Bethune-Cookman rallied in the second half to beat Alcorn State 35-31 for its first win of the season. The Wildcats hadn’t recorded a win since Nov. 23, 2019 when they beat Florida A&M 31-27 at home. Down 17-7 at halftime, Bethune-Cookman took the lead for good when LaDerrien Wilson crashed in from the 3-yard line for a 35-31 advantage early in the fourth quarter. Stadford Anderson ran for 115 yards and three scores for the Braves.