Charlotte stages late comeback, downs Rice 31-24 in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds and Elijah Spencer connected late in regulation to tie it and again in overtime for the win and Charlotte rallied late to beat Rice 31-24. Ari Broussard’s scoring run from the 2 with 6:35 left ended a 16-play, 84-yard drive that lasted 9 1/2 minutes and Rice led 24-14. Jonathan Cruz kicked a 32-yard field goal to reduce Charlotte’s deficit to a touchdown. The 49ers’ defense forced a punt in a 1:40 possession for Rice, then Reynolds led a five-play, 80-yard drive in 75 seconds that ended with his 8-yard scoring pass to Spencer to knot it with 1:14 left and force the extra session.