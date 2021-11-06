Delaware upends streaking William & Mary 24-3

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — DeJoun Lee ran for one touchdown, Zach Gwynn passed for two more and Delaware upended William & Mary’s recent rise into the top-ranked FCS teams with a 24-3 defeat. The Tribe, ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll for the first time since 2015, took their game-opening drive 12-plays in 6:30 but ended with Ethan Chang’s 24-yard field goal. Delaware struck twice after William & Mary turnovers and never looked back. Delaware shut down the Tribe’s conference-leading ground game (216.9 yards), holding eight William & Mary ball carriers to 105 yards on 41 carries and an average gain of 2.6 yards per carry.