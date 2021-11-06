Humphrey has 4 TDs, Montana blanks Northern Colorado 35-0

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score and Montana rolled to a 35-0 win over Northern Colorado. Humphrey had a 20-yard scoring run in the first quarter for the second score for the Grizzlies ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll. Humphrey connected with Cole Grossman for a 21-yard touchdown to open the scoring and hooked up with Samuel Akrem for 42-yards late in the second for a 21-0 lead at halftime. Northern Colorado had two turnovers, gave up the ball on downs twice and was 3 of 16 on third down. Montana got its first shutout since 2011.