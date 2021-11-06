Matthews, Tavares score twice in Leafs’ 5-2 win over Bruins

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews and John Tavares had two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs picked up their fifth straight victory by defeating the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Saturday night. Mitch Marner added an empty-netter and had three assists for Toronto, while Jack Campbell made 40 saves. Morgan Rielly chipped in with two assists of his own, and Tavares had one. Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak scored for Boston , which got 31 stops from Linus Ullmark. Brad Marchand had two assists.