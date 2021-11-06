Neymar scores 2 as PSG holds on for 3-2 win, Lille draws 1-1

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Neymar has scored twice as runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain won 3-2 at struggling Bordeaux after conceding late goals. The Brazil star put PSG ahead when he turned in Kylian Mbappe’s cross from the right in the 26th minute and finished from Mbappe’s back-heel pass just before the break. Mbappe made it 3-0 in the second half before PSG’s shaky defense again conceded too easily. PSG is 10 points clear of second-place Lens and 11 ahead of third-place Nice. Defending champion Lille remains mired in 12th place after conceding a late goal in a 1-1 home draw with seventh-place Angers.