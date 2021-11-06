No. 2 Cincinnati holds off Tulsa 28-20 to improve to 9-0

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Cincinnati held off Tulsa 28-20 on Saturday. Alec Peirce had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown to help the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 AAC) extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 25 games. Shamari Brooks rushed for 132 yards for Tulsa (3-6, 2-3), and Anthony Watkins ran for 105. When Tulsa was stopped short on fourth down at the 4, it appeared the Bearcats would just run out the clock. But Ridder fumbled on a sneak, giving the Golden Hurricane life. O fourth-and-goal from the 1, Steven Anderson fumbled as he was reaching for the goal line, and Jabari Taylor made the recovery for a touchback.