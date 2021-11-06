Red Bull’s Perez quickest in final practice for Mexican GP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Home favorite Sergio Perez of Red Bull set the fastest time of the final practice before Saturday’s qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix. His teammate and season championship leader Max Verstappen was second. Verstappen leads Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by 12 points with five races left. Hamilton was nearly a half second behind Verstappen in third. Formula One returned to Mexico City after cancelling the race in 2020 because of the pandemic. Perez comes to his home track in the best racing form of his career. He has one win this season and finished third in the previous two races.