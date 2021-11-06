Shcherbakova, Kagiyama rally to win golds at ISU GP in Turin

TURIN, Italy (AP) — World champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia has rallied back after a disappointing women’s short program to win gold at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy. The 17-year-old Shcherbakova set a new personal best in the free skate with 165.05 points and totaled 236.78 overall. Compatriot Maiia Khromykh was second. Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx was third after her surprise victory in the short program. An outstanding free skate from Yuma Kagiyama saw him climb from seventh after the short program to win the men’s event. The competition was originally scheduled for Chongqing, China, but was moved to Italy due to travel restrictions and other issues related to the pandemic.