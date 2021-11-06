Shepherd passes for 4 TDs, Kennesaw St. beats Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd passed for four touchdowns on just eight completions and Kennesaw State beat Robert Morris 45-21. Kennesaw State jumped out to a 14-0 lead after Robert Morris fumbled on its first two possessions — both recovered by Kennesaw State lineman Tyler Moore. Shepherd tied KSU’s single-season passing touchdown record at 13 with a 42-yard connection with Adeolu Adeleke to make it 42-14 late in the third quarter. Nathan Robertson set a program record for the longest field goal, making a 48-yarder to extend Kennesaw State’s lead to 45-14. George Martin led Robert Morris with 293 yards passing and two touchdowns.