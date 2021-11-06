Strong helps South Dakota St. upset North Dakota St. 27-19

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Pierre Strong Jr. had two touchdown runs and the running back threw for another score as South Dakota State knocked off previously unbeaten and second-ranked North Dakota State 27-19. It was the second win in a row for the 12th-ranked Jackrabbits (7-2, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) against rival North Dakota State (8-1, 5-1). South Dakota State snapped the Bison’s 32-game home winning streak with a 27-17 victory in April. Cam Miller’s 14-yard touchdown pass to RaJa Nelson late in the third quarter pulled North Dakota State to 27-14. The Bison later added a safety, and Jake Reinholz’s 33-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining capped the scoring.