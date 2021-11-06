UC Davis stays near top of Big Sky with 40-24 win at NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Miles Hastings passed for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Isaiah Gomez kicked four field goals and UC Davis defeated Northern Arizona 40-24 for a third straight win. The Aggies, ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, did not face Big Sky Conference’s fourth-ranked Montana State this season but take on conference leaders fifth-ranked Eastern Washington and No. 22 Sacramento State to close out the season. Northern Arizona regained the lead 11 plays later when RJ Martinez scored on a 12-yard carry. By the end of the first half, however, UC Davis had taken the lead for good, 20-17, on a Gomez 24-yuard field goal.