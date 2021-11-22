FIFA publishes shortlists for annual best player awards

ZURICH (AP) — Chelsea won the Champions League and England reached the European Championship final but no Englishmen are on the shortlists for FIFA’s annual awards. Jorginho was a double European champion with Chelsea and Italy and is joined by club teammate N’Golo Kanté among 11 candidates to be voted FIFA’s best player in the 2020-21 season. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took their usual places on the list alongside last year’s winner Robert Lewandowski. Voting by national team captains and coaches, fans and media worldwide will end Dec. 10. FIFA will host a virtual ceremony on Jan. 17.