No. 1 Gonzaga routs Central Michigan, to face No. 2 UCLA

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chet Holmgren scored 19 points and No. 1 Gonzaga breezed past Central Michigan 107-54 in the Empire Classic to set up a Final Four rematch with No. 2 UCLA. Gonzaga, the No. 1 team for the 19th straight week, has defeated its first five opponents by an average margin of 33.6 points. Gonzaga, which came into the game averaging 89.8 points per game, topped the 100-point plateau for the first time this season behind double-digit scoring from five players. Nolan Hickman finished with 16 points, Julian Strawther scored 15 points, and Drew Timme and Rasir Bolton each had 11.