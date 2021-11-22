Towns’ 28 points paces Timberwolves past Pelicans, 110-96

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to four with a 110-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half. Jarred Vanderbilt matched his season high with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Willy Hernangomez led New Orleans with 19 points and 11 rebounds, but Brandon Ingram missed 11 of his 13 shots.