Al-Hilal beats Pohang 2-0 in Asian Champions League final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nasser Al-Dawsari’s goal after just 16 seconds helped Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal clinch a record fourth Asian Champions League title with a 2-0 win over South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in the final. Al-Dawsari picked up a loose ball just inside the Pohang half and advanced to unleash a fierce shot from outside the area that flew into the top corner of the net in front of 50,000 home fans. Moussa Marega doubled the lead in the second half.