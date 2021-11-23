Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor released by Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Clint Frazier and infielder Rougned Odor were released by the New York Yankees, four days after they were designated for assignment. Both went unclaimed on waivers. The 27-year-old Frazier was the fifth pick overall in the 2013 amateur draft by Cleveland and was a prized prospect when he was acquired by the Yankees in a July 2016 trade that sent reliever Andrew Miller to the Indians. Frazier hit .186 with five homers and 15 RBIs this year. He didn’t play after June 30 because of what the Yankees described as vertigo-like symptoms.