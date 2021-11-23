Doncic returns, Mavericks beat Clippers in OT to snap skid

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Luka Dončić had 26 in his return to the Dallas lineup, and the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 112-104 in overtime. The Mavericks were up 102-92 late in the fourth quarter before the Clippers scored 11 of the final 12 points to force overtime, including a 3-pointer by Paul George at the buzzer. But then Dallas put up the first seven points of overtime and outscored Los Angeles 9-1 to snap a three-game losing streak. Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 31 points and 10 rebounds. George had 26 points.