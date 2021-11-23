Ronaldo helps Man U into CL’s last 16 with win at Villarreal

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — A smart piece of improvisation by Cristiano Ronaldo helped to send Manchester United into the last 16 of the Champions League as Michael Carrick’s spell as the English club’s interim manager began with a 2-0 win at Villarreal. The Portugal forward lobbed the goalkeeper with a first-time effort in the 78th minute to put United ahead with his fifth goal of the group stage. Jadon Sancho then scored his first goal since his $100 million move to United by firing in off the underside of the crossbar in the 90th minute. It was United’s first game since the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.