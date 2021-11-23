South Carolina unanimous No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

South Carolina is the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Gamecocks were ranked No. 1 when they beat No. 2 UConn earlier this week, a matchup that delayed the poll by a day. The Huskies fell to third, switching places with Maryland. The No. 2 ranking is the Terrapins’ best since February 2017. Indiana and North Carolina State round out the top five.