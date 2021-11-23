Stevenson guides South Carolina to 85-74 win over Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Erik Stevenson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists to spark South Carolina to an 85-74 victory over Wofford. Stevenson made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Gamecocks (4-1). Jame Reese V pitched in with 15 points and four assists, while Jermaine Couisnard hit three 3s and scored 14. South Carolina trailed by as many as eight points in the first half, but Reese and Stevenson both hit from distance in the final 70 seconds to give the Gamecocks a 42-38 lead at intermission.