2 journalists at Norway state broadcaster arrested in Qatar

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two journalists from Norwegian state television were arrested and held for over 30 hours by security forces in Qatar without explanation. The arrest of the journalists from NRK came while they reported on the upcoming FIFA World Cup, before being allowed to travel back home. They arrived home on Wednesday. The two were reportedly detained after reporting on the condition of migrant laborers during a live report. The journalists told NRK that they were not allowed to leave with their equipment. The Norwegian Union of Journalists criticized the journalists’ arrest. Qatar accused them of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit.”