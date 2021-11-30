Greenway, Kaprizov lead the way as Wild beat Coyotes 5-2

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jordan Greenway had a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves as the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which leads the NHL with 59 goals scored since Nov. 2. The Wild have won four games in a row and scored 19 goals in that span. Clayton Keller and Anton Stralman scored for Arizona, which has lost three of four. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for Arizona.