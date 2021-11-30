Louisiana Tech taps Texas Tech’s Cumbie as head coach

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana Tech has hired Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie as its next football coach. University officials announced the hiring on Tuesday and scheduled a formal introduction for Wednesday. Cumbie played quarterback at Texas Tech from 2001 to 2004 and spent five years playing professionally before going into coaching. He spent this past season as offensive coordinator for Texas Tech, then went 1-3 as interim head coach following the firing of Matt Wells in late October. Cumbie fills a vacancy created when Skip Holtz announced last week that he would step down following the Bulldogs’ season finale against Rice.