Michigan moves into top 4 of CFP rankings; coachless Irish 6

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Michigan moved up to No. 2 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines join Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati in the top four heading into conference championship weekend. Oklahoma State is fifth going into the Big 12 championship game Saturday against Baylor. Notre Dame is sixth with no games left and no head coach. Brian Kelly left the Fighting Irish and was introduced as the new coach at LSU on Tuesday, three days after independent Notre Dame finished its season 11-1. On Wednesday, the the conference commissioners who manage the playoff will meet to try to reach a consensus on playoff expansion.