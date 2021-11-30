MLB, union make little progress ahead of CBA deadline

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball appeared headed to its first work stoppage in 26 years after a pair of brief negotiating sessions led to little or no progress. The sport’s five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, and management is expected to follow with a lockout of the Major League Baseball Players Association. MLB executive vice president Dan Halem and Bruce Meyer, the union’s senior director collective bargaining and legal, headed talks that took place at the site of the union’s annual executive board meeting. Seven owners also were on hand.